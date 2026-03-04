JSW Infra shares stare at new low today; here's why 

Shares of JSW Infrastructure are in focus today after the firm said one of its storage tanks at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal in the UAE sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility premises, triggering a fire that was later brought under control.

JSW Infra shares closed 1.37% lower at Rs 251.35 on Monday (March 2).The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 241.50 on March 3, 2025. Market was closed on account of Holi on March 3.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 52,783 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 40.5, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. JSW Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"There were no injuries, and all personnel at the terminal remain safe. The remaining fourteen tanks have been secured. Adequate insurance coverage for the facility is already in place. A thorough technical assessment is underway to evaluate the structural impact and determine the restoration plan," said JSW Infra.

JSW Infrastructure is a private player focused on developing, operating and maintaining ports services, ports-related infrastructure development activities, and development of infrastructure.