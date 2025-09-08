JSW Steel's August crude steel output surges 17%, stock gains

JSW Steel Ltd has announced a notable increase in its crude steel production for August 2025, achieving a 17% year-on-year rise to 27.03 lakh tonnes. The company's domestic operations alone saw a 16% boost, reaching 26.15 lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation at a strong 95%. This growth can be attributed in part to the commissioning of a second converter at its wholly owned subsidiary JVML, elevating its domestic crude steel capacity to 34.2 million tonnes per annum. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in their production capabilities, enabling them to meet growing market demands more effectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The positive production figures have had an immediate impact on JSW Steel's stock market performance, with shares trading higher at ₹1,104.90 on the NSE, marking an increase of nearly 3% during afternoon trading. JSW Steel emerged as one of the top gainers on the Nifty Metal Index, supported by favourable global conditions, anticipation of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut, and positive economic indicators from China. The overall market sentiment has been buoyant, with investors showing increased confidence in the metal sector's potential for growth.

Adding to the company's promising outlook, Morgan Stanley has upgraded JSW Steel to an 'Overweight' rating and increased its price target to ₹1,300. This upgrade is underpinned by expanding spreads and an improving domestic demand environment. Such positive assessments by financial institutions further bolster investor confidence in JSW Steel's market position and future prospects. These developments reflect a broader trend of optimism within the metal sector, as indicated by the strong performance of metal stocks. The strategic decisions and market conditions together paint a promising picture for JSW Steel's continued success.