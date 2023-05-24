JSW Steel, Hindalco, SAIL: How to trade these metal stocks amid high volatility?

Domestic stock indices on Tuesday erased almost entire intraday gains in the fag-end selling pressure. For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex ended 18.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 61,981.79. The NSE's Nifty index gained 33.60 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end the day at 18,348.

On the sectoral front, the metals index led the gainers and analysts believe stocks such as JSW Steel, Hindalco and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) could be buzzing today. Here is what Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart has to say on these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 720-750 | Stop Loss: Rs 680

JSW Steel witnessed a breakout of a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart. It has seen a meaningful correction and retested the previous breakout level of Rs 690 after making a 52-week high. The counter is trading above key moving averages (9, 50, and 200 DMA). On the higher side, it is facing resistance at Rs 720 level, due to a cluster of moving averages (20, 50-DMA). Above this level, one can expect a move towards Rs 750 in the near term. On the downside, the Rs 680 level would be an immediate support. Below it, the Rs 650 will level be the next important support level.



Steel Authority of India | Buy for long term | Target Price: Rs 88-90 | Stop Loss: Rs 80

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is forming a triangle formation on the longer timeframe, but it is facing trend-line resistance at Rs 84-85 levels. Presently, the stock is trading below its key moving averages, but it is in a demand zone of Rs 80-82. On the upside, Rs 84-85 level are psychological support levels; above this range, one can expect a short-term rally till Rs 88-90. On the downside, the level of Rs 80 is likely to act as an immediate support.

Hindalco | Buy for long term | Target Price: Rs 400 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

Hindalco is currently finding support from a lower trend line around the Rs 400 level. This suggests that buyers are entering the stock around this price, potentially leading to a rebound or a halt in the downward movement. In the longer time frame, Hindalco is forming a triangle formation where the higher trend line of Rs 440 is acting as resistance. The level of Rs 400 will act as important support for the stock in the near term.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Adani Green Energy shares in focus as board meet on fundraising postponed, again