JSW Steel reports highest ever production in Q2, check stock reaction 

JSW Steel on Friday reported its Q2 business updates. Crude steel production rose 17% YoY & 9% QoQ to the highest ever at 7.9 million tonne. Crude steel production for Indian operations rose 16% YoY & 9% QoQ to 7.66 million tonne.

However, shares of JSW Steel slipped 1.25% to Rs 1161.25 on BSE today. A total of 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.41 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.84 lakh crore.

The company in additional update said JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second converter on August 30, 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational. The integrated 5 MTPA operations at JVML has ramped up well and operated at 88% capacity utilisation in September 2025.

The shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar for 150 days has been taken toward the end of September 2025 to upgrade hot metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.

Net profit in the June 2025 quarter rose to Rs 2,184 crore from Rs 845 crore during the same quarter last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37.5% to Rs 7,576 crore from the same quarter last year. EBITDA margins expanded by nearly 500 basis points to 17.56% from 12.83% last year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 0.5% to Rs 43,147 crore.