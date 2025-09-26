JSW Steel share price rises as SC upholds resolution plan for BPSL

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd jumped 2 per cent in a kneejerk reaction to reports that the Supreme Court has cleared resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL). The Committee of Creditors (CoC) arguments on Ebitda recovery has been rejected, as Ebitda distribution was not a part of RFRP, resolution plan, CNBC TV 18 reported.

Advertisement

The apex court affirmed JSW Steel Ltd’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), dismissing objections raised by the company’s former promoters and some creditors. A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices SC Sharma and K Vinod Chandran, re-heard the appeals after recalling an earlier judgment by a two-judge bench, reports suggested.

The stock rose 1.56 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,167. The scrip was later tarding flat at Rs 1,146.85.

There were earlier concerns that JSW Steel would be forced to write off its Rs 19,700 crore investment in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), after the Supreme Court declared the 2021 acquisition illegal and ordered the company into liquidation.

Advertisement

JSW Steel had acquired BPSL as part of its aggressive expansion plan and invested Rs 3,500–4,500 crore post-acquisition to expand capacity from 2.75 MT to 4.5 MT. Plans were in place to raise it to 10 MT by 2030–31.

BPSL accounts for 10–11 per cent of JSW’s expected FY25–27 Ebitda.