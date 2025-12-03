JSW Steel shares slip 5% in afternoon trade, here's why 

Shares of JSW Steel slipped 5% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the iron and steel maker said it has inked has a strategic joint venture partnership with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan (JFE). Under the partnership, the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel, a subsidiary of JSW, will be transferred to a 50:50 joint venture with JFE, by way of a slump sale for a cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore.

JSW Steel stock crashed 4.97% to a low of Rs 1,104 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1161.75. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

JSW Steel stock has logged 26% returns this year. The stock has risen 14.33% in a year.

JSW Steel stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"JFE will invest a total amount of Rs 15,750 crore in two tranches, for a 50% stake in the joint venture. JSW is a growth-oriented company with a target of achieving a steel-making capacity of 50mtpa in India by FY 2031 and is excited about the opportunities that lie beyond. The Company believes that India presents a multi-decadal opportunity for growth, and wants to ensure that it is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. The present transaction is aimed at securing the company’s growth in a financially prudent manner to enable it to pursue its aspirations across business cycles," said JSW Steel.

JSW Steel logged a four-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,623 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year from Rs 439 crore net profit reported in the same period last year for the steel major.

Sequentially, net profit declined around 26 percent from the Rs 2,184 crore net profit reported in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 14 percent on-year to Rs 45,152 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 39,684 crore in Q2 FY25. Total expenses climbed 11 percent on-year to Rs 43,004 crore during the quarter under review.