JSW Steel shares rise for eighth session, hit record high; more steam left?

Shares of JSW Steel hit their record high, rising for the eighth straight session on Wednesday. The large cap metal sector stock touched Rs 1114.85 today-its highest ever-against the previous close of Rs 1106.10 on BSE.

In early deals, a total of 0.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.68 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.70 lakh crore.

Systematix Institutional Equities has a price target of Rs 1187 on the metal stock. Assigning the price target, the brokerage said the company is working towards 2.5 GW of RE capacity, of which around 800 MW is operational as of 1QFY26 and another 200 MW set to be commissioned in 2QFY26 will take the operational RE capacity to 1GW.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating and a price target of Rs 1,300 on the JSW Steel stock.

The brokerage said JSW Steel's share price may rise relative to the country index over the next 60 days. India's steel industry is around the start of a spreads expansion cycle, with domestic steel prices expected to expand as demand improves incrementally, China anti-involution playing out and global macro factors turning favourable.

JSW Steel is well positioned, given its high share of domestic business skewed in favour of flat steel. Hence, Morgan Stanley said there is optionality in play if safeguard duty gets extension.

JSW Steel stock has clocked 22.21% returns this year. The stock has gained 18% in a year.

JSW Steel stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Consolidated net profit in the first quarter stood at Rs 2,184 crore, rising 158% year-on-year compared to Rs 845 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations clmbed to Rs 43,147 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 42,943 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 7,576 crore, with a 17.6% margin. EBITDA rose 37% year-on-year, which the company attributed to the rising volumes and lower coking coal costs.