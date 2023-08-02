JSW Steel, Tata Motors, DRL, Kotak Bank: Nifty cos with highest EPS upgrades in Q1. Should you buy these shares?

JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among Nifty constituents that saw highest upgrades in FY24 earnings per share (EPS) post June quarter results. At least six Nifty companies saw more than 3 per cent jump in FY24 earnings upgrades, Motilal Oswal Securities suggested in a strategy note. The biggest earnings upgrades were seen in automobile, healthcare, banking and insurance sectors, data showed. Some of these stocks have average target prices that suggested the stocks may be pricing in most positives.

For JSW Steel, EPS estimate for FY24 has been raised to Rs 47 from Rs 35 earlier, a jump of 34 per cent. For FY25, EPS estimate for the steelmaker stayed stable at Rs 72.80 from Rs 71.70 earlier. The average target price for the stock at Rs 742, as suggested by Trendlyne, suggests a 9 per cent potential downside ahead for the stock.

In the case of Tata Motors, FY24 EPS estimate jumped 28.1 per cent to Rs 41.10 from Rs 32.10 earlier. FY25 EPS estimate for the JLR owner also jumped 10.6 per cent. Tata Motors' average stock price at Rs 707 suggests a 12 per cent upside potential.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Labs saw FY24 EPS estimate climbing 15.2 per cent to Rs 282.80 from Rs 245.50 and FY25 estimate rising 8.7 per cent to Rs 297.10 from Rs 273.30 earlier.

Cipla, another drug maker, saw 6.2 per cent upgrade in FY24 earnings estimate and 6.3 per cent jump in FY25 EPS estimate. Motilal Oswal took a sample of 33 Nifty companies.

Dr Reddy's average target price suggests 3 per cent potential downside while Cipla's average target suggests nil upside potential.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (6.2 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (3.2 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (1.2 per cent) and Asian Paints (0.5 per cent) were other Nifty constituents, which saw upgrades in FY24 EPS estimates.

Kotak Bank's target suggests 18 per cent upside, Maruti's target hint at 9 per cent upside while ICICI Bank's target suggests a 19 per cent upside potential. Average target prices for Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints suggests no upside.

SBI Life Insurance, Nestle India, HDFC Life and Bajaj Finance saw no change in FY24 EPS estimates post June quarter results.

