Jubilant Pharmova shares shed 4% on 79% plunge in Q1 net profit, CFO exit

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd fell 4.2 per cent in Tuesday’s trade as the vertically integrated pharmaceutical company posted a 78.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 102.90 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 482.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jubilant Pharmova was down 2.05 per cent at Rs 1149.75 on BSE at 2:12 pm. Earlier in the session, the stock hit a low of Rs 1,096.15, falling over 4 per cent over its previous day's closing of Rs 1,173.80. With this, the stock is nearly 16 per cent down from its 52-week high of 1,309.00.

Jubilant Pharmova reported a 9.2 per cent rise in its Q1 sales. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,878.9 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,720.4 crore in the same quarter previous year, the company reported to stock exchanges.

Also, Arvind Chokhany, Chief Financial Officer & WTD of Jubilant Pharmova, has resigned from the position today, the company informed stock exchanges.

Jubilant Pharmova, a BSE 500 stock, has been a performer in the pharma sector and is up 25 per cent over the past six months.

“As the sole supplier of Venom in the US, the business is expanding the overall market by increasing customer awareness. In the US Allergenic extracts, the business is working to increase revenues. The business is also working to increase penetration in the outside US markets,” Jubilant Pharmova said in a statement.

“We plan to launch 6 to 8 products per annum in our US and non-US international markets. In line with our plan, we are ramping up exports to the US markets in a meaningful and gradual manner. We have also started supply of products from our Contract manufacturing partners to the US market,” the company said.

“The global clinical trials for our lead programs, Phase II trial for JBI -802 for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) and other Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) and Phase I trial for JBI -778 for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and high grade Glioma are actively enrolling patients and progressing in line with our expectations,” Jubilant Pharmova added.