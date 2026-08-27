Juniper Green Energy shares fall 7% despite 54% jump in Q1 net profit

Following the development, the stock fell 6.67 per cent from its opening level during the session.

During the quarter, the company commissioned 601 MWp of renewable energy capacity during Q1 FY27, comprising 458 MWp of solar and 143 MW of wind, its highest-ever renewable energy capacity commissioned in a single quarter. Operational capacity stood at 2,409 MWp as of June 30, 2026, and increased to 2,575 MWp after another 167 MW of wind capacity was commissioned post June 30.

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Juniper Green Energy also commissioned around 400 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Q1 FY27, while an additional 4,000 MWh of BESS capacity has been ordered. The company is targeting BESS installation of around 4,500 MWh by June 2027 and around 10,000 MWh by March 2028.

The company said it signed a 50 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with SJVN under its firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) portfolio at a tariff of Rs 4.25 per kWh. It also won two tenders after June 30, including an SECI FDRE round-the-clock project involving 870 MWp and 2,200 MWh of BESS, and a 50 MW wind project from GUVNL at a tariff of Rs 3.51 per kWh.

Generation increased 72 per cent year-on-year to 944 million units in Q1 FY27, driven by capacity additions, while the capacity utilisation factor improved to 30.2 per cent from 28.2 per cent a year ago.

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Juniper Green has an operational capacity of approximately 2.57 GWp and 500 MWh BESS and a total portfolio of 11 GWp and 9 GWh BESS, where the total portfolio includes operational, under-construction, contracted and awarded projects.