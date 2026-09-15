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Juniper Green shares rise: HSBC sees 27% upside for sunrise industry stock

Juniper Green shares rise: HSBC sees 27% upside for sunrise industry stock

JNPR267.50(0.81%)

Juniper Green share price: HSBC said renewable energy remains a sunrise industry in India, with almost 85 per cent of new power capacity added in the past five years driven by the sector.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Juniper Green shares rise: HSBC sees 27% upside for sunrise industry stockThe Juniper Hotels IPO was subscribed 2.08 times, thanks to dull buying interest from all categories of investors. The quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 2.96 times.

HSBC has initiated coverage on recent debutant Juniper Green Energy Ltd with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 330, implying about 27 per cent upside. The brokerage said the company, a recently listed renewable energy independent power producer, is one of the smallest listed pure-play renewable energy players at present but has aggressive growth plans.

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Juniper Green has a current installed capacity base of 2GW. HSBC said the company has signed power purchase agreements set to deliver an additional 2.7GW over the next two years, while letters of award already won could add another 3.7GW once converted into PPAs, taking the total portfolio capacity to 8.4GWac.

HSBC said renewable energy remains a sunrise industry in India, with almost 85 per cent of new power capacity added in the past five years driven by the sector. It said recent tenders show that a combination of solar, wind and battery can now mimic the thermal power generation curve while still generating electricity at costs lower than thermal power.

The brokerage said the slower commissioning of transmission lines is currently leading to delays in renewable energy projects and curtailment of renewable power. It added that as battery energy storage systems become viable, transmission-related constraints are likely to reduce, which could accelerate the pace of capacity addition.

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On Juniper Green, HSBC said the company is well placed to benefit from these sector tailwinds. It cited the company’s in-house EPC and O&M capabilities, as well as an experienced team with a track record of executing c800MW of projects at a previous company. It also said Juniper Green has surplus connectivity and adequate land, including c12,000 acres and sites for 300 wind turbines, for projects already won, improving the certainty of commissioning.

HSBC said Juniper Green’s PPAs have a 25-year life and attractive tariffs won under complex projects, which it expects to generate high-teen IRRs. It said these projects are expected to drive an Ebitda CAGR of 135 per cent over FY26-28.

For valuation, HSBC said it values Juniper Green on FY28 run-rate Ebitda based on already signed 25-year PPAs that it expects to be executed by the end of FY28. It assigned an 11.5 times EV/Ebitda target multiple, derived from a base valuation of FY28-end capacity at 9 times and a 50 per cent probability of maintaining the capacity addition run-rate expected over FY26-28. After adjusting for net debt as of March 2028, it arrived at an equity value of Rs 23,100 crore, which it then discounted back to September 2026 to derive the target price of Rs 330.

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On Tuesday, the stock was up 0.8 per cent at Rs 267.50 apiece.

HSBC said its target implies 27 per cent upside and it has initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating. It listed the key downside risks as high leverage with projects financed at an 80:20 debt-equity ratio, a rise in equipment and borrowing costs, delays in commissioning contracted capacity, and lower-than-expected generation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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