Jupiter Wagons shares rise on MoU with Pickkup, check details

Jupiter Wagons shares have surged by 17.8% this year, significantly outperforming the Nifty50 index. Jupiter Wagons' market capitalisation stands at ₹17,446.87 crore.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2025 12:23 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons shares rise on MoU with Pickkup, check detailsJupiter Wagons' shares rose by nearly 5%, reaching an intraday high of ₹419.4 per share, and later trading at ₹411, outperforming the Nifty50,
SUMMARY
  • Jupiter Wagons teams up with Pickkup to enhance electric vehicle logistics
  • Partnership supports India’s PM e-DRIVE scheme for cleaner transport
  • 300 JEM TEZ electric vehicles to join Pickkup’s delivery fleet

Jupiter Wagons, a key player in mobility solutions, has announced a significant partnership with Pickkup, a logistics platform committed to sustainable deliveries. The collaboration, focused on electric vehicle deployment, will see Jupiter Electric Mobility, a division of Jupiter Wagons, provide 300 units of their flagship JEM TEZ electric light commercial vehicles to Pickkup's fleet. This move aligns with India's clean mobility goals and the Government of India's PM e-DRIVE scheme, marking a strategic advancement in sustainable transport solutions.

"Our mission at Jupiter Electric Mobility is to empower logistics providers with next-generation electric vehicles that deliver on performance, sustainability, and profitability. Our alliance with Pickkup is a strategic step toward accelerating India’s transition to clean mobility, particularly in the logistics sector," stated Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Group. "This partnership represents a crucial milestone in our journey toward a cleaner and smarter transport future."

Following the announcement of the partnership, Jupiter Wagons' shares rose by nearly 5%, reaching an intraday high of ₹419.4 per share, and later trading at ₹411, outperforming the Nifty50, which saw a decline of 0.17%. The company's stock has shown a robust performance this year, rising by 17.8%, significantly outpacing the 4.7% increase of the Nifty50 index. Jupiter Wagons' market capitalisation is currently valued at ₹17,446.87 crore.

Jupiter Wagons, with manufacturing facilities across several Indian cities, offers a wide range of mobility solutions, including freight wagons, locomotives, and commercial vehicles, with full backward integration to its foundry operations. The company's esteemed clientele includes Indian Railways, American Railroads, and Tata Motors. Through its Jupiter Electric Mobility division, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle sector, supporting India's transition to sustainable transport solutions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 28, 2025 12:21 PM IST
