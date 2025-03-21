scorecardresearch
Jupiter Wagons shares jump 11%; here's what analysts have to say

Jupiter Wagons share price: The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

Jupiter Wagons share price: Along with the price action, the counter saw heavy trading volume as well.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded a decent uptick on Friday, surging 11.04 per cent to settle at Rs 348.10. Despite today's sharp rise, the stock has slumped 31.31 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Today, it saw heavy trading volume as well with around 20.98 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 2.27 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 72.88 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,776.78 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said railway stocks are witnessing momentum after a long consolidation and correction. In the case of Jupiter Wagons, he suggested that investors with a long-term view and high-risk appetite can continue to hold the stock.

Technically, immediate support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 340-320 zone. On the higher end, a decisive close above Rs 375 level is required for further upside.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "The stock has witnessed a strong spurt in price and volumes, showcasing a consolidation breakout from the crucial and historical support zone of Rs 300. Potent resistance is evident around the Rs 380-400 zone, while support is seen in the 340-320 range for the near period."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 330 and resistance at Rs 375. A decisive move above Rs 375 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 400. The expected trading range will be between Rs 325 and Rs 400 for the short term."

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Jupiter Wagons stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 312. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 362 could lead to an upside target of Rs 431 in the near term."

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 60.10. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 38.89 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.78. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.95 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.85. According to Trendlyne data, Jupiter Wagons has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 68.11 per cent stake in the private rail firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 21, 2025, 4:21 PM IST
