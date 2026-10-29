Jupiter Wagons shares rise 9% on Rs 1,140-crore order win 

The railway sector stock rallied 500% in five years and zoomed 1,213% in ten years.

The order, awarded by the Railway Board, covers two wagon categories — BOXNHL and BOXNS. The latest contract adds to the company's business from Indian Railways and underscores its continued participation in the national transporter’s wagon procurement programme.

Alongside its railway business, Jupiter Wagons continues to see healthy demand from private-sector customers, including freight operators, wagon leasing companies and businesses in core industries. The company said its diversified customer base supports a strong order book across both government and private-sector segments.

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Looking ahead, Jupiter Wagons expects to secure additional orders worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of FY27, reflecting its outlook for continued business momentum.

The near-term industry outlook has also received a boost from the Ministry of Railways’ recently issued tender for the procurement of 5,800 BOBRN wagons. The tender could provide further opportunities for wagon manufacturers as railway freight capacity expansion remains a key focus.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.