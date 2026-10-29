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Jupiter Wagons shares rise 9% on Rs 1,140-crore order win 

Jupiter Wagons shares rise 9% on Rs 1,140-crore order win 

JWL181.05(2.47%)

Jupiter Wagons stock rose 9% to Rs 198.10 in early deals. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8,425 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons shares rise 9% on Rs 1,140-crore order win The railway sector stock rallied 500% in five years and zoomed 1213% in ten years. 

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd rose 9% in early deals today after the railway sector firm said it  has secured an order worth Rs 1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways. The order is for the manufacture and supply of 2,583 wagons, strengthening its order pipeline amid sustained demand for railway freight infrastructure.

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Jupiter Wagons stock rose 9% to Rs 198.10 in early deals.Total 5.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11,57 crore on BSE today. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8,425 crore.

The railway sector stock rallied 500% in five years and zoomed 1,213% in ten years.

The order, awarded by the Railway Board, covers two wagon categories — BOXNHL and BOXNS. The latest contract adds to the company's business from Indian Railways and underscores its continued participation in the national transporter’s wagon procurement programme.

Alongside its railway business, Jupiter Wagons continues to see healthy demand from private-sector customers, including freight operators, wagon leasing companies and businesses in core industries. The company said its diversified customer base supports a strong order book across both government and private-sector segments.

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Looking ahead, Jupiter Wagons expects to secure additional orders worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of FY27, reflecting its outlook for continued business momentum.

The near-term industry outlook has also received a boost from the Ministry of Railways’ recently issued tender for the procurement of 5,800 BOBRN wagons. The tender could provide further opportunities for wagon manufacturers as railway freight capacity expansion remains a key focus.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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