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Just Dial share price surged 10% today; here's why 

Just Dial share price surged 10% today; here's why 

JUSTDIAL704.55(10.00%)

Just Dial had posted a revenue of Rs 327.50 crore for Q1FY27, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter QoQ.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Just Dial share price surged 10% today; here's why Just Dial shares: In its earnings press release, the company last month said AI has emerged as a genuine force multiplier for both user experience and business productivity. 

Shares of Just Dial Ltd climbed 10 per cent in Friday's trade after Kotak Institutional Equities reportedly retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,175. The broking firm is reportedly expecting the new management to sharpen its focus on merchant acquisition and return on investment, while enhanced product launches could support merchant growth. It also sees scope for accelerating B2B collections growth.

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Following the development, the stock rose 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 704.65 on BSE.

Just Dial had recently changed its management team, with Dinkar Ayilavarapu becoming the CEO of the company. Kotak reportedly said the new management is looking to ) sharply increase its focus on merchant acquisition and RoI by enhancing new product launches, drive higher growth in collections from B2B business ad focus on other verticals where there is limited or no competition.

These steps may revive collections growth, which was subdued at 1.6 per cent YoY in FY2026, an X post quoting the brokerage suggested.

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To recall, Just Dial had posted a revenue of Rs 327.50 crore for Q1FY27, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter QoQ. Operating Ebitda for at Rs 87.40 crore was up 1.1 per cent. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 166.20 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 4.1 per cent.

For the quarter, platform engagement was healthy, with 19.29 crore unique quarterly visitors recorded, and total business listings crossing 5.61 crore as of June 30.

In its earnings press release, the company last month said AI has emerged as a genuine force multiplier for both user experience and business productivity.

"Our AI voice agents are helping us understand user intent and qualify leads with far greater precision, resulting in stronger buyer-seller matches. We’ve also deployed AI agents across our sales workflows to sharpen lead nurturing, freeing our sales teams to focus on the highest-intent opportunities. Cataloguing, listing verification, and customer support are other areas where AI is helping us manage scale and complexity, enabling richer business information and faster issue resolution for our users," it said.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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