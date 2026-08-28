Just Dial share price surged 10% today; here's why 

Just Dial had recently changed its management team, with Dinkar Ayilavarapu becoming the CEO of the company. Kotak reportedly said the new management is looking to ) sharply increase its focus on merchant acquisition and RoI by enhancing new product launches, drive higher growth in collections from B2B business ad focus on other verticals where there is limited or no competition.

Kotak Inst Eqt on Metropolis Healthcare

Add, TP Rs 655

Analyst day takeaways

METROHL aims to expand its owned center count and set up mini-hubs, which, along with a deepening Tier-III presence, will drive growth.

It continues to guide for 14-15% yoy sales growth, along with… — Nimesh Shah (@nimeshscnbc) August 28, 2026

These steps may revive collections growth, which was subdued at 1.6 per cent YoY in FY2026, an X post quoting the brokerage suggested.

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To recall, Just Dial had posted a revenue of Rs 327.50 crore for Q1FY27, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter QoQ. Operating Ebitda for at Rs 87.40 crore was up 1.1 per cent. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 166.20 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 4.1 per cent.

For the quarter, platform engagement was healthy, with 19.29 crore unique quarterly visitors recorded, and total business listings crossing 5.61 crore as of June 30.

In its earnings press release, the company last month said AI has emerged as a genuine force multiplier for both user experience and business productivity.

"Our AI voice agents are helping us understand user intent and qualify leads with far greater precision, resulting in stronger buyer-seller matches. We’ve also deployed AI agents across our sales workflows to sharpen lead nurturing, freeing our sales teams to focus on the highest-intent opportunities. Cataloguing, listing verification, and customer support are other areas where AI is helping us manage scale and complexity, enabling richer business information and faster issue resolution for our users," it said.

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