Jyoti Structures shares rise over 19% today; here's why 

"This is in furtherance to the order of the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi on 26 May 2026, in terms of which the Company had made further specific request to the lenders for the release/disbursal of the bank guarantees/letters of credit in accordance with its NCLT approved resolution plan and in terms of the orders passed by the NCLT. After a delay of five years, out of the INR 510.59 crores of bank guarantees/letters of credit envisaged to be issued / released under the NCLT approved resolution plan, the lenders at the Company’s request have now been progressively releasing/disbursing the bank guarantees /letters of credit. These facilities are being made available in line with the Company’s current business requirements," said Jyoti Structures.

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The stock rose 19.44% intra day to Rs 12.90 against the previous close of Rs 10.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1512.37 crore.

Jyoti Structures Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies specializing in power transmission infrastructure.