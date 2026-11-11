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Jyoti Structures shares rise over 19% today; here's why 

Jyoti Structures shares rise over 19% today; here's why 

JYOTISTRUC12.86(18.96%)

The power infra stock rose 19.44% intra day to Rs 12.90 against the previous close of Rs 10.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1512.37 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Jyoti Structures shares rise over 19% today; here's why  Jyoti Structures Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies specializing in power transmission infrastructure.

Shares of Jyoti Structures Limited, one of India’s leading engineering, procurement and construction companies in the power transmission sector, zoomed over 19% in early deals on Wednesday.

Rally in the stock came after the firm said it has mobilized substantial bank guarantees/letters of credit issued by its lenders pursuant to the resolution plan approved by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

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"This is in furtherance to the order of the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi on 26 May 2026, in terms of which the Company had made further specific request to the lenders for the release/disbursal of the bank guarantees/letters of credit in accordance with its NCLT approved resolution plan and in terms of the orders passed by the NCLT. After a delay of five years, out of the INR 510.59 crores of bank guarantees/letters of credit envisaged to be issued / released under the NCLT approved resolution plan, the lenders at the Company’s request have now been progressively releasing/disbursing the bank guarantees /letters of credit. These facilities are being made available in line with the Company’s current business requirements," said Jyoti Structures.

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The stock rose 19.44% intra day to Rs 12.90 against the previous close of Rs 10.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1512.37 crore.

Jyoti Structures Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies specializing in power transmission infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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