Kalpataru Projects rises as FY26 order inflows cross Rs 12,600 cr on fresh contract win

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) shares climbed 3 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 2,720 crore across its business segments.

On Thursday, KPIL shares gained 3.2 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 1301.45 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 1260.30. By 10:33 am, the stock was trading 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 1,278.85, with the company’s market capitalisation at Rs 21,839 crore. The stock remains about 66 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 770.05.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, KPIL said it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured projects in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas, as well as in the buildings and factories (B&F) segment in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “ It includes significant orders in the domestic T&D market, which expands our presence in the India T&D business. We are also enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth.”

KPIL, formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is among the country’s largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with operations spanning power transmission, water supply, irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, highways, airports and urban mobility projects. The company is executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 75 nations.

On the technical charts, KPIL shares are placed above their 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). With a one-year beta of 1.2, the counter has exhibited high volatility over the past year.