Kalpataru Projects shares in focus as firm wins orders worth Rs 2,025 crore

"We are pleased with these new order wins in our T&D, B&F, and Oil & Gas businesses. These diverse contract wins reflect our strong technical expertise, operational excellence and the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver projects on time," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27). It added that it is favourably placed/L1 for orders exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, giving it confidence in achieving its targeted growth numbers.

The latest order wins add to KPIL's order pipeline across its key business verticals. The company describes itself as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player with operations across power transmission, distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports.

Advertisement

KPIL said it operates two manufacturing facilities in India for fabrication of power transmission towers, heavy metal structures, scaffolding and formwork systems. In FY26, the company generated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore (around $3.2 billion), with more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.