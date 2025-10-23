Kalpataru Projects wins orders worth Rs 2,332 crore, more details

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose nearly 2% on Thursday after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore. Kalpataru Projects International shares rose 1.92% to Rs 1292.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 21,531 crore. Total 81 lakh shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.02 lakh.

Advertisement

Kalpataru Projects shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 53.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Kalpataru Projects stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

1. Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market.

2. Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of ~25% YoY. The order wins in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthen our T&D order book. Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlights our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India. With a robust order book position, proven track record and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters."

Advertisement

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.