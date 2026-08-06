Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Kalyan Jewellers: Up 50% in a month, Citi raises price target but warns of this risk  

Kalyan Jewellers: Up 50% in a month, Citi raises price target but warns of this risk  

Kalyan Jewellers warned that weaker-than-expected margins could weigh on the stock in the near term

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers: Up 50% in a month, Citi raises price target but warns of this risk  Kalyan Jewellers reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 348.7 crore for the June quarter.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers have received a target price upgrade from brokerage Citi. The jewellery stock, which has risen 50% in month is set to hit the Rs 800 mark against the previous target of Rs 750 mark. In the previous session, the jewellery player's stock ended 4.38% lower at Rs 568. The brokerage retained its buy call on the stock.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the brokerage warned that weaker-than-expected margins could weigh on the stock in the near term.

Citi said Kalyan Jewellers' revenue, excluding bullion sales, rose 38% year-on-year in the June quarter, marginally missing its estimate by around 1%. While topline growth remained strong, the company's profitability came in below the brokerage's expectations.

According to Citi, earnings were supported by a Rs 41 crore inventory-related benefit arising from customs duty changes. Excluding this one-off gain, adjusted EBITDA rose 16% year-on-year, while adjusted net profit increased 20%.

Despite the healthy year-on-year growth, the adjusted numbers disappointed relative to forecasts, with adjusted EBITDA coming in 17% below Citi's estimate and adjusted profit after tax trailing expectations by 20%, indicating weaker-than-anticipated operating performance.

Advertisement

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 348.7 crore for the June quarter, while revenue from operations rose 45.7 percent to Rs 10,588.9 crore. EBITDA increased 24.5 percent to Rs 632.5 crore, although the EBITDA margin narrowed to 6 percent from 7 percent a year earlier, reflecting higher costs and a less favourable operating mix.

Kalyan Jewellers' net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 348.7 crore, led by robust sales growth across its jewellery business. Revenue from operations surged 45.7% to Rs 10,588.9 crore, signaling healthy demand and continued expansion.

In terms of operating performance, EBITDA rose 24.5% year-on-year to Rs 632.5 crore. However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 6% from 7% in the corresponding quarter last year, as higher operating costs and an unfavourable business mix weighed on profitability despite the sharp increase in revenue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more