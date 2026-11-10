Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 results today; key expectations, what you should know

After Titan Company Ltd's earnings last week, jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is scheduled to report its September quarter results today. Demand for jewellery makers remained healthy during the quarter, rising 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) despite elevated gold prices, supported by festive demand, premiumisation and continued market share gains by organised players.
Kalyan delivered 27 per cent YoY Q2 growth in India, supported by 20 per cent same-store sales growth, despite the high base of all nine days of Navratri falling in Q2 last year. Analysts noted that demand softened towards the end of the quarter owing to the shift in the festive calendar to Q3. Kalyan's international business grew 18 per cent YoY, contributing 11 per cent to consolidated revenue.