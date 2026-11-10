Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 results today; key expectations, what you should know

Consumers continued to adapt to higher gold prices, with higher average ticket sizes supporting value growth, Choice Institutional Equities said, while noting that management commentaries from jewellers remained positive on near-term demand momentum.

During the quarter, Kalyan launched 12 showrooms in India (11 net additions) and nine Candere showrooms in India. It also launched one Kalyan showroom in the UK during Q2FY27. Kalyan also opened its first Akshaya Thanga Maligai (ATM) store in Chennai. Its total showroom count stood at 546.

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Jefferies expects Kalyan to report pre-exceptional profit of Rs 364.10 crore for the quarter, up 39.8 per cent YoY, on a 28.3 per cent YoY jump in sales to Rs 10,078 crore. Ebitda is seen rising 32.7 per cent YoY to Rs 660 crore.

MOFSL estimated Q2 profit at Rs 332 crore and sales at Rs 10,452 crore. The domestic brokerage said gross profit margin is expected to contract 140 basis points YoY to 11.1 per cent. Ebitda margin is likely to contract 60 basis points YoY to 5.7 per cent.