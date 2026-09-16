Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Thangamayil Jewellery shares slip up to 8% in early deals; here's why 

Titan Company stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 4882. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.33 lakh crore.

Shares of another gold retailer Senco Gold declined 3% to Rs 325.85. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5366 crore. Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery fell 2.8% to Rs 4776. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 14,944 crore.

Goldiam International shares too slipped up to 2.29% to Rs 316.80 in early deals. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4813 crore.

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On the other hand, silver hallmarking fees has not been increased. The fee for silver articles remains unchanged at Rs 35 per article. In addition, a minimum fee of Rs 150 is applicable per silver consignment.

For silver articles, the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) will have to pay a fee of Rs 3.50 per article to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with a minimum fee of Rs 15 applicable per consignment.