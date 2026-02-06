Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Net profit surges 90% to Rs 416 crore; revenue jumps 42%

Kalyan Jewellers India on Friday reported a 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The jewellery retailer posted a profit attributable to owners of Rs 416.30 crore, compared to Rs 218.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Friday, shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose 0.96 per cent to close at Rs 379.80 on the BSE.

The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 42 per cent, climbing to Rs 10,343.42 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 7,278.09 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA surged 75 per cent to Rs 750.5 crore, against Rs 430.0 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin consequently increased from 5.9 per cent YoY to 7.3 per cent.

The India operations recorded an SSSG of 27 per cent. The company added 21 new showrooms in India during the quarter, taking the net addition to 18 showrooms, the company said in their exchange filing.

The share of revenue from franchised (FOCO) showrooms in India stood at approximately 51 per cent for the quarter. The studded jewellery segment also saw traction, with its share improving to 31.2 per cent in India, the company said.

Advertisement

The Middle East operations also delivered a strong performance, with revenue rose 28 per cent to Rs 1,072.6 crore, driven largely by SSSG of 24 per cent. The region contributed Rs 23.6 crore to the net profit, a jump of 54 per cent YoY, the company added.