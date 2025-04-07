Kalyan Jewellers Q4 FY25 update: Consolidated revenue growth up by 37%; stock down 3%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday shared its business update for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), claiming that the recently concluded review period has been fulfilling for the jewellery maker.

"The recently concluded quarter has been a very fulfilling one recording consolidated revenue growth of approximately 37 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous financial year despite extreme volatility in the gold prices. Our India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 39 per cent during Q4 FY2025 as compared to Q4 FY2024, driven primarily by robust wedding demand. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 21 per cent," it stated.

"We launched 25 Kalyan showrooms in India during the recently concluded quarter, and another 3 showrooms during the first week of April 2025. In the Middle East, we witnessed revenue growth of approximately 24 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous financial year driven primarily by same-store-sales-growth. Middle East contributed approximately 12 per cent to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter," the company also said.

However, Kalyan said its digital-first jewellery platform -- Candere -- recorded a revenue de-growth of around 22 per cent (year-on-year) during the recently concluded quarter.

"We are upbeat about the ongoing quarter and are witnessing encouraging trends in the advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as for wedding purchases for the festive/wedding season. As of March 31, 2025, our total number of showrooms across India and the Middle East stood at 388 (Kalyan India – 278, Kalyan Middle East – 36, Kalyan USA – 1, Candere – 73)," the company further stated.

On the stock-specific front, Kalyan Jewellers shares were down 3.41 per cent at Rs 470.50. At this price, the stock has corrected 39.24 per cent in 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day and 30-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 77.08 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.25. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.25 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.60. According to Trendlyne data, Kalyan has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As per BSE data, promoters held a 62.85 per cent stake in the company.