Kalyan Jewellers shares: AGM on September 19; dividend record date announced

Kalyan Jewellers shares rose 1.33 per cent to Rs 616.35 apiece on BSE, taking their three-month return to 74.48 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers AGM update

Kalyan Jewellers said shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of September 12 will be eligible for the final dividend and will also be entitled to participate in the AGM.

"We wish to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, in compliance with the relevant MCA and SEBI circulars," Kalyan Jewellers said.

Kalyan Jewellers target prices

Kalyan Jewellers has eight 'Buy' calls, one 'Hold' rating and nil 'Sell' call. The brokerage received 'Buy' rating from MOFSL (target: Rs 800), Jefferies (target: Rs 830), HSBC (Rs 770), ICICI Securities (Rs 680) in August. Axis Capital also has Buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 740. Citi sees Kalyan Jewellers at Rs 800 apiece.

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Kalyan Jewellers dividend update

The company's board had recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent on the face value of its equity shares, translating into Rs 2.50 per share. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the AGM and, if approved, will be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the approval.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for the final dividend and for the purpose of the AGM is Saturday, September 12, 2026," Kalyan said.