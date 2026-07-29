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Kalyan Jewellers shares: Fresh buy or exit? Key levels to watch

Kalyan Jewellers shares: Fresh buy or exit? Key levels to watch

Kalyan Jewellers: The Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments argued that the move in Kalyan Jewellers appears to be a technical pullback after a sharp earlier run-up, not the start of a new structural uptrend.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 1:37 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers shares: Fresh buy or exit? Key levels to watchKalyan Jewellers: Jain said Rs 620 was the first resistance zone for Kalyan Jewellers. He pegged Rs 650-660 as the next important band where investors should consider exiting.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd may not be the right stock for investors looking at a four-to-five-year horizon, according to market expert Anshul Jain, who cautioned that the recent recovery in the counter should be treated as an exit opportunity rather than a fresh entry point. In response to a BTTV viewer query on whether this was the right time to buy the jewellery retailer for the long term, Jain’s view was unambiguous: “I won't do it Kalyan's case,” signalling a clear lack of conviction on the stock at current levels.

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Pullback, not a fresh breakout

The Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments argued that the move in Kalyan Jewellers appears to be a technical pullback after a sharp earlier run-up, not the start of a new structural uptrend. “If you see any pullback in Kalyan Jewellers shares, you should exit,” he said, framing the rebound as a chance for investors to lighten positions.

That distinction matters for retail investors, especially in momentum-heavy pockets such as jewellery stocks, where sharp rallies can often be followed by equally swift corrections. In Jain’s reading, the stock has already seen a “buying climax,” a term technicians use for a phase where euphoric buying pushes prices sharply higher before momentum fades.

Key levels investors should watch

On the charts, Jain said Rs 620 was the first resistance zone for Kalyan Jewellers. He pegged Rs 650-660 as the next important band where investors should consider exiting. “If one get sRs 650-660 levels on Kalyan, he must exit this counter,” he said.

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Jain also suggested that price action near those levels would be crucial. If the stock throws up a rejection candle — typically seen as a sign that sellers are returning at higher levels — that would strengthen the case for an exit rather than continued holding.

Exit strategy

For investors, the takeaway is straightforward: this is not being seen as an attractive accumulation story for the long haul. Instead, any further upside towards the identified resistance bands may be better used to reassess exposure. As Jain put it, “As soon as technical chart gets a rejection candle, I would like to exit this counter,” underscoring that discipline, not optimism, should drive the next move in Kalyan Jewellers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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