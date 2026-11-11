Kalyan Jewellers shares jump 10% post Q2 results; 'Buy' stock, says MOFSL

Adjusted for these inventory gains/losses, gross margin contracted 80 basis points to YoY to 11.9 per cent, which was higher than MOFSL's estimate of 11.2 per cent.

Adjusted Ebitda grew 26 per cent YoY to about Rs 600 crore against MOFSL's estimate of Rs 580 crore, with adjusted Ebitda margin contracting 20 bps YoY to 5.8 per cent against estimate of 5.9 per cent.

Post its quarter results, Kalyan Jewellers' Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said: “The ongoing festive quarter has started off very well and we are very encouraged by the growth on the ground, especially during Navratri and Dhanteras. We are upbeat about the wedding season and look forward to ending the quarter on a strong note."

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Kalyan Jewellers is among largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East, US and the UK. It has 546 showrooms across India, USA, UK and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 12,99,000 square feet.