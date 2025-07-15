Kalyan Jewellers shares on a roll but brokerages see more upside, here's why 

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers have rallied nearly 50% from their 52-week low in four months. Shares of Kalyan Jewellers fell to a 52-week low of Rs 399.20 on March 11, 2025. It rose to a high of Rs 594.60 in the current session.

However, the rally is not over yet, according to brokerages.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kalyan Jewellers shares are likely to reach Rs 660 mark in a year, says MOFSL. The company reported consolidated sales growth of 31 per cent YoY against an estimate of 28 per cent growth. The growth in sales came amid volatility in gold prices and geopolitical tensions.

"The ongoing quarter has begun well, and we are upbeat about the upcoming new showroom launches, as the company is gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season across India," MOFSL said.

Global brokerage firm Citi has a 'Buy' call on the jewellery stock. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 650 per share. Kalyan Jewellers continues to witness strong overall demand trends and plans to open 90 new stores in FY26, according to the brokerage.

Advertisement

In the current session, the stock rose nearly 1% on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 60,634 crore. Total 1.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.95 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 14.45 per cent in one year and risen 221 per cent in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalyan Jewellers stock stands at 63.1, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a high beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.