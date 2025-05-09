Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 3% on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details 

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose over 3% on Friday after the , jewellery maker announced its earnings for the March quarter. Kalyan Jewellers clocked a 36.5% year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 187.6 crore, up from Rs 137.4 crore last year.

Kalyan Jewellers stock rose 3.2% to Rs 527.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 511.30 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 53,691 crore. Total 4.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.26 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 31 per cent in one year and risen 396 per cent in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalyan Jewellers stock stands at 66.1, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a high beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of revenue, Kalyan Jewellers saw a 36.6% year-on-year rise to Rs 6,181.5 crore compared to Rs 4,525 crore for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 34.8%, totaling Rs 399 crore compared to Rs 296 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the EBITDA margin experienced a slight year-on-year fall of 10 basis points, coming at 6.5% against 6.6% a year ago.

Kalyan Jewellers proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025, pending approval from the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



