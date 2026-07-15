Kalyan, Ola, Sterlite Tech shares among top MF midcap picks; 2 Vedanta stocks on sell radar

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd were among midcap stocks that attracted mutual fund (MF) inflows in June. Sammaan Capital, Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, MTAR Tech and Angel One Ltd were some of the stocks that domestic funds sold in the month gone by.

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Fund managers bought Rs 3,000 crore worth 8 crore additional ACME Solar shares in June. They held 11.3 crore ACME Solar shares at the end of June against 3.3 crore shares in May.

MFs we net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in midcap firm Craftsman Automation. They picked Rs 1,200 crore worth fresh Pine Labs shares in June. Domestic funds together held 24.6 crore in the fintech and merchant commerce platform in June against 17.2 crore shares in May.

Delhivery saw Rs 900 crore in additional buying, while other midcaps including Sterlite Tech, Kalyan Jewellers, CORONA Remedies, Krishna Institute, Brigade Enterprises and Emcure Pharma witnessed MF buying worth Rs 700 crore each.

Ola Electric saw Rs 500 crore in MF purchases; DOMS Industries, PI Industries, Manappuram Finance and Sai Life Sciences were among their buys in June.

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For the month, equity-oriented mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 29,000 crore compared with Rs 2,2900 crore, marking a decent rebound in monthly equity flows. The sequential improvement reflected renewed investor interest and continued retail participation across equity funds.

"The pickup in inflows, despite supportive market conditions, highlights investors' confidence in equities," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

It noted that investor participation remained broad-based, with Midcap, Smallcap, Flexicap, and Large & Midcap categories attracting healthy inflows. The rebound in equity flows came despite a market environment shaped by global geopolitical developments and

mixed foreign institutional flows.

Meanwhile, on MFs' sell radar was Sammaan Capital, which saw Rs 1000 crore in MF outflows for the month. It was followed by two Vedanta group stocks Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas, which saw selling to the tune of Rs 600 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively. MTAR Tech, Viyash Scientific and Star Health & Allied witnessed Rs 300 crore selling each.

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Angel One, Sansera Engneering, Kirloskar Oil, Kaynes Tech and Amber Enterprises were also on their sell radars.