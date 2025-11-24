Karnataka Bank shares jump 15% in two sessions; here's the trigger

Shares of Karnataka Bank Ltd extended their sharp gains for the second straight session on Monday. The stock surged 6.80 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 201.80, taking its two-day gain to 15.21 per cent.

The rally comes after investor Aditya Kumar Halwasia purchased 38 lakh shares of the bank in a bulk deal on Friday. Halwasia is known for his investments in Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCIL) and is the Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd.

The smallcap lender also counts Quant Mutual Fund among its key institutional backers. Quant holds a 3.90 per cent stake in the bank through its Quant Mutual Fund–Quant Mutual Small Cap Fund.

On the earnings front, Karnataka Bank reported a 5.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 319.22 crore, compared with Rs 336.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income declined 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 728.13 crore amid pressure on interest margins.

Despite the dip in profitability, asset quality improved sequentially. Gross NPAs fell to 3.33 per cent from 3.46 per cent in the June quarter, while net NPAs eased to 1.35 per cent from 1.44 per cent.

Technically, the stock traded above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 73.83. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, Karnataka Bank commanded a standalone/consolidated price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.59/6.59, with a price to book (P/B) value of 0.66. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.35/30.36, while the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 9.94 per cent. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility.