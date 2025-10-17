Karur Vysya Bank reports 21% rise in Q2 profit, NII at Rs 1261 crore

Karur Vysya Bank reported a 21% rise in net profit in the September 2025 quarter. Net profit climbed 21.1% to Rs 574 crore against Rs 473 crore profit in the September 2024 quarter. Revenue rose 18% to Rs 28.08 billion year-over-year.

The bank's Gross NPA ratio rose to 0.76% in Q2 from 0.66% on a yaer on year basis and Net NPA ratio remained stable at 0.19%.Net interest income (NII) rose 19% to Rs 1261 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,062 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Operating profit climbed 25% to Rs 1017.38 crore in the last quarter against Rs 816.24 crore in the year ago period. The earnings were announced after market hours today. Karur Vysya Bank stock closed 0.46% higher at Rs 227.40 today.Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 21,835 crore.