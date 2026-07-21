Karur Vysya Bank shares rise over 10% on highest quarterly profit

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank zoomed over 10% in early deals today after the private sector lender reported its Q1 earnings. Karur Vysya Bank reported its highest quarterly profit at Rs 756 crore in the June 2026 quarter against Rs 521 crore on a YoY basis. Profits were led by a 32 per cent growth in net interest income to Rs 1,423 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,080 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

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Net interest margin came at 4.3 per cent in Q1 against 3.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Total business rose to Rs 2,27,267 crore with an overall business increase of 16 per cent on a YoY basis. Advances breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in Q1 to reach Rs 1,04,680 crore, rising 17 per cent YoY. Deposits rose to Rs 1,22,587 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1,06,650 crore as of June 2025 quarter.

Net interest income rose 32% to Rs 1423 crore in Q1 against Rs 1080 crore in the year ago period.

The banking stock rose 10.50% to Rs 333 against the previous close of Rs 301.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,009 crore.

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Total 16.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.25 crore.