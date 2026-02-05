KAVACH 4.0 order win: Concord Control Systems shares surge 4% 

Shares of Concord Control Systems Limited rose over 4% on Thursday after the firm said it has received an order of KAVACH 4.0 from Indian Railways. The company will carry out supply, installation, testing and commissioning of On-board KAVACH 4.0 Loco equipment. The size of the order is Rs 185.09 crore.

Advertisement

Progota India Private Limited, an associate company of Concord Control Systems has been granted the order and is scheduled to be executed within the next 12 months.

Concord Control Systems stock rose 4.5% to Rs 2680 today against the previous close of Rs 2564.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2691.99 crore.

KAVACH 4.0 is India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, designed to enhance rail safety by preventing collisions, over-speeding, and signal violations.

The latest version integrates advanced digital technologies to strengthen operational efficiency and passenger safety across the railway network.



Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director, Concord Control Systems Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive this additional KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways, which reflects the strong confidence placed in Concord’s technological capabilities and execution strength. This continued mandate reinforces our position as a trusted partner in India’s railway safety modernization programme."

Advertisement

Concord Control Systems Limited (CNCRD) is India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting India’s next-generation rail

infrastructure.