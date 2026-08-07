Kaynes Tech, Inox Wind, Titan, Oil India: Stocks mixed ahead of Q1 results; earnings preview

The Kaynes Tech stock was trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 3,846.80.

"We expect Kaynes to deliver 30 per cent YoY revenue growth in 1QFY27, driven by continued strength across the Industrial, EV and Automotive segments. Despite the steady revenue momentum, we expect Ebitda margins to moderate to 14.6 per cent, largely due to an adverse business mix arising from a lower contribution from the higher-margin smart meter segment," it said.

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Inox Wind Ltd fell 1.26 per cent to Rs 77.51.

For Inox Wind, Systematix expects Q1FY27 consolidated revenue of Rs 900 crore, up 9 per cent YoY but down 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The estimate is based on execution of about 170MW during the quarter, implying 16 per cent YoY growth and a 43 per cent QoQ decline, which it attributed to seasonality and near-term execution constraints. Consolidated Ebitda, excluding other income, is seen at Rs 190 crore, up 3 per cent YoY but down 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with an implied Ebitda margin of about 21 per cent.

Titan Company shares were trading flat at Rs 4,980.30.

In the case of Titan, HDFC Securities said Titan’s reported 41 per cent YoY growth in revenue in its quarterly update. Domestic jewellery sales (ex-bullion) grew 39 per cent YoY, driven by high double-digit ticket size growth and early double-digit buyer growth. Watches, eyewear and others grew 23 per cent, 23 per cent and 19 per cent YoY, it said.

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"Building in 9.3 per cent EBIT margin at company level. Expect 9.4/17/9 per cent EBIT margins for jewelry/watches/eyewear respectively," it said.

Oil India declined 1.52 per cent at Rs 439.60.



Oil India, meanwhile, is seen reporting strong production growth, with oil and gas output increasing 6.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent QoQ, respectively. Its Ebitda likely to rise 98 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,900 crore, supported by higher realizations and weaker rupee.