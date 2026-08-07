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Kaynes Tech, Inox Wind, Titan, Oil India: Stocks mixed ahead of Q1 results; earnings preview

Kaynes Tech, Inox Wind, Titan, Oil India: Stocks mixed ahead of Q1 results; earnings preview

Kaynes Tech: Investor focus remained on working capital trends and operating cash flow generation amid the company's continued growth trajectory.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:46 PM IST
Kaynes Tech, Inox Wind, Titan, Oil India: Stocks mixed ahead of Q1 results; earnings previewFor Inox Wind, Systematix expects Q1FY27 consolidated revenue of Rs 900 crore, up 9 per cent YoY but down 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Oil India Ltd shares were trading rangebound ahead of their June quarter results. Inox Wind and Oil India declined 1-2 per cent, Titan was flat while  Kaynes Tech gained half a per cent on a day benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down 0-4-0.5 per cent.

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Kaynes Tech, said Kotak Institutional Equities, may see a 220 basis points margin contraction due to a lower contribution from the higher-margin smart meter segment. Investor focus is likely to remain on working capital trends and operating cash flow generation amid continued growth trajectory, the brokerage said.

The Kaynes Tech stock was trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 3,846.80.

"We expect Kaynes to deliver 30 per cent YoY revenue growth in 1QFY27, driven by continued strength across the Industrial, EV and Automotive segments. Despite the steady revenue momentum, we expect Ebitda margins to moderate to 14.6 per cent, largely due to an adverse business mix arising from a lower contribution from the higher-margin smart meter segment," it said.

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Inox Wind Ltd fell 1.26 per cent to Rs 77.51.

For Inox Wind, Systematix expects Q1FY27 consolidated revenue of Rs 900 crore, up 9 per cent YoY but down 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The estimate is based on execution of about 170MW during the quarter, implying 16 per cent YoY growth and a 43 per cent QoQ decline, which it attributed to seasonality and near-term execution constraints. Consolidated Ebitda, excluding other income, is seen at Rs 190 crore, up 3 per cent YoY but down 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with an implied Ebitda margin of about 21 per cent.

Titan Company shares were trading flat at Rs 4,980.30.

In the case of Titan, HDFC Securities said Titan’s reported 41 per cent YoY growth in revenue in its quarterly update. Domestic jewellery sales (ex-bullion) grew 39 per cent YoY, driven by high double-digit ticket size growth and early double-digit buyer growth. Watches, eyewear and others grew 23 per cent, 23 per cent and 19 per cent YoY, it said.

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"Building in 9.3 per cent EBIT margin at company level. Expect 9.4/17/9 per cent EBIT margins for jewelry/watches/eyewear respectively," it said.

Oil India declined 1.52 per cent at Rs 439.60. 
 
Oil India, meanwhile, is seen reporting strong production growth, with oil and gas output increasing 6.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent QoQ, respectively. Its Ebitda likely to rise 98 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,900 crore, supported by higher realizations and weaker rupee.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:40 PM IST
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