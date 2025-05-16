Kaynes Technology shares jump 9% on strong Q4 FY25 numbers

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd surged 8.52 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a high of Rs 6,836.10. The sharp rise came after the company posted a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) uptick in its profit after tax (PAT), which came at Rs 116.2 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) as against Rs 81.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kaynes' revenue from operations soared 54 per cent to Rs 984.5 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 637.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company achieved revenue of Rs 2,721.8 crore during the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, registering a strong growth of 51 per cent compared to the previous year. EBITDA margins improved to 15.1 per cent in FY25 as compared to 14.1 per cent during the previous financial year. PAT Margins improved to 10.8 per cent in FY25 from 10.2 per cent in FY25.

Kaynes' order book was at Rs 6,596.9 crore as of March 31, 2025, against Rs 4,115.2 crore in FY24.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director & Promoter at Kaynes, said, "We expect to sustain this profitable growth and continue to work towards improving efficiencies. With our recent acquisition of August Electronics in Canada, we have strengthened our North American footprint, added manufacturing capabilities in Canada and large high-margin customers."

Advertisement

The company is continuously looking to add new capabilities and geographies through a mix of organic and inorganic strategies, Kunhikannan added.

Technically, Kaynes traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 70.22. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 210.68 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 16.40. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 31.06 with a return on equity of 7.82. According to Trendlyne data, Kaynes has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 57.75 per cent stake in the company.