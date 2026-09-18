Kaynes could target Rs 4,560 and then Rs 5,700 if the breakout sustains, with a stop loss at Rs 3,165.
Amid the ongoing SEMICON India 2026 from September 17 to September 19, 2026, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) New Delhi, shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd are back on traders’ radar. The stock may need to clear a crucial technical hurdle before the next leg of upside begins. Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital said the counter, currently around Rs 3,541, is showing short-term potential after a prolonged correction. He advised investors to wait for confirmation rather than chase the move prematurely. In the current session, shares of Kaynes Technology were trading on a flat note at Rs 3510. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 23,529 crore.
Moschip Technologies Ltd shares were also trading on a flat note at Rs 209. Market cap of the semiconductor player stood at Rs 4076 crore.
Breakout level becomes the key trigger
Haldar noted that Kaynes Technology had corrected sharply after scaling a peak near Rs 6,858 and has since formed what he described as a “double bottom” on the charts. Following that pattern, the stock is now stuck in a consolidation band, making the next breakout level critical for directional clarity.
His trading framework is clear: He expects a weekly close above Rs 3,915 before turning decisively bullish. If that confirmation comes through, he sees the stock heading first to Rs 4,560 and then potentially to Rs 5,700.
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Why caution still matters
The call is significant because Kaynes has been one of the most closely watched names in India’s electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, a space that has attracted strong investor interest amid the broader policy push to build domestic chip capabilities. But that enthusiasm has also brought valuation concerns, especially after the sharp rally seen earlier in the stock.
That is why Haldar stopped short of giving an outright aggressive buy call at current levels. he said, underlining that technical confirmation matters more than narrative-driven excitement at this stage. For existing holders, he advised maintaining a stop loss at Rs 3,165.
MosChip joins the semiconductor watchlist
Haldar preferred MosChip Technologies as another stock worth tracking within the semiconductor theme. He said the stock had built a base around the Rs 165-170 zone after topping out near Rs 280-285, suggesting risk-reward may now be turning favourable.
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According to him, MosChip can be accumulated around Rs 190-200, and even from the current zone. He pegged upside targets at Rs 235 and Rs 280 with a stop loss near Rs 185.
Semiconductor theme stays in focus
The broader takeaway is that India’s semiconductor story continues to throw up stock-specific opportunities, but entry discipline remains crucial. For Kaynes, the story is no longer just about sector optimism; it is about whether the chart confirms a fresh breakout. Until then, the market appears to be rewarding patience over momentum chasing.
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