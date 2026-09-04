KEC International: At 52-week low, Geojit expects more downside in infra stock

Shares of KEC International Ltd , which are trading near their 52-week low, may see more downside, according to brokerage Geojit. It has turned cautious on the infrastructure stock after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of FY27. The brokerage said KEC's revenue remained flat at Rs 5,023 crore, as supply chain disruption linked to the Middle East crisis and labour shortages affected performance. The infra stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 399.95 on September 3 this year. It closed at Rs 410 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,914 crore.
Geojit said execution remained uneven across segments, margins weakened and profitability continued to face pressure. While the company's order book remained strong and order inflows improved, the brokerage said earnings visibility and return ratios were likely to remain subdued in the near term.