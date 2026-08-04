KEC International: Infra firm's stock with Rs 6,300-cr order book in focus today

The details of the order are:

Civil: The business has secured a significant order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer, involving the development of 24 lakh sq. ft. of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects: • 400 kV Transmission line in Africa • Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 50+ MW Wind EPC project from an existing private developer in Western India. Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are pleased with the new order wins across our businesses despite global uncertainties. Our Civil business has expanded its customer base in the Buildings & Factories segment by securing a prestigious order in Northern India. With this order, KEC is now constructing ~80 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. In our international T&D business, the Africa order further diversifies our order book. Our Renewables business has strengthened its presence in the Wind EPC segment by securing its fourth order. With these additions, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 6,300 crore.”

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KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.