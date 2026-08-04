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KEC International: Infra firm's stock with Rs 6,300-cr order book in focus today

KEC International: Infra firm's stock with Rs 6,300-cr order book in focus today

KEC International shares ended 2% higher at Rs 478.75 on Monday. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,744 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 9:03 AM IST
KEC International: Infra firm's stock with Rs 6,300-cr order book in focus today A total of 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.59 crore. 

Shares of KEC International are in focus today after the global infrastructure EPC major said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,063 crores across various businesses. KEC International shares ended 2% higher at Rs 478.75 on Monday. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,744 crore.

A total of 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.59 crore. The civil construction stock has lost 35% in 2026 and fallen 42% in a year.

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The details of the order are:

Civil: The business has secured a significant order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer, involving the development of 24 lakh sq. ft. of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects: • 400 kV Transmission line in Africa • Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 50+ MW Wind EPC project from an existing private developer in Western India. Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are pleased with the new order wins across our businesses despite global uncertainties. Our Civil business has expanded its customer base in the Buildings & Factories segment by securing a prestigious order in Northern India. With this order, KEC is now constructing ~80 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. In our international T&D business, the Africa order further diversifies our order book. Our Renewables business has strengthened its presence in the Wind EPC segment by securing its fourth order. With these additions, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 6,300 crore.”

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KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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