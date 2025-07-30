KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,509 crore, check stock reaction

KEC International saw a modest increase in its share price following the announcement of new orders valued at Rs 1,509 crore. The Mumbai-based firm revealed it had secured contracts across its Transmission & Distribution, Cables & Conductors, and Transportation divisions.

The stock rose over 1% to Rs 872 against the previous close of Rs 860.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 23,123 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Major projects include a 400 kV quad transmission line in India and 500/400/220 kV overhead lines internationally. The company will also supply towers and poles to the Americas and the Middle East. These orders are expected to bolster KEC's presence in both domestic and international markets, showcasing its capability to handle large-scale projects efficiently.

In the Transportation sector, KEC International secured a significant order for the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) under India's Kavach project, as confirmed by the company.

Commenting on the order win, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC, stated, "Our Transportation business has further strengthened its order book in the prestigious TCAS segment ([91m[0mKavach[91m[0m) by securing another order aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world-class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs 7,000 crore." This achievement highlights the company's commitment to advancing railway safety and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Despite the positive developments, KEC's stock has fallen nearly 28% this year. However, the company reported a strong financial performance for Q1 FY26, with a 42.3% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 125 crore from Rs 87.6 crore. Revenue also grew by 11.3% to Rs 5,023 crore compared to last year.