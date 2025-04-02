KEC International shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in news today on fresh order win. The company said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore across various businesses.

"KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,236 crores across various businesses," the company said in an exchange filing.

KEC International shares closed 1.03% higher at Rs 790.60 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 782.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 21,045 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 73.30% in two years and 105% in three years. A total of 0.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.05 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 53.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East:

• Transmission line and Substation orders in Middle East (UAE and Kuwait)

• Substation order from a private TBCB player in India

Civil

The business has secured an order for a Residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.

Transportation

The business has secured an order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment

under ‘Kavach’ in India.

Cables

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd said “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially the substation orders in both India and International markets. The order in UAE has significantly expanded our order book in the Middle East substation market. Our Civil business continues to expand its client base in the Residential segment with the addition of a renowned real estate developer. With these orders, our total order intake for FY25 stands at a record level of ~Rs. 24,600 crores, a robust growth of 36% vis-à-vis last year.”

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.