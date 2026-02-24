KEC International shares hit 52-week low amid fresh order win; check details

Shares of KEC International hit a fresh 52 week low on Tuesday even as the RPG Group said it has won new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across various businesses. KEC International shares slipped over 1% to a low of Rs 574.25 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 583.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 15,363 crore.

The civil construction stock has lost 23% in a year and fallen 22% in 2026.

The stock is in the red for a period up to two years. A total of 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.95 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 32.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

KEC stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The details of the order are given below.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The infra engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major said the business has secured orders for T&D projects:

• 220/132 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in India

• Additional order for a 400 kV Transmission line in the International market

• Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors

in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the orders in our T&D business. These orders have significantly strengthened our T&D order book, led by the significant composite order secured in India T&D. The addition of this order has further diversified our customer mix in the India T&D order book. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 21,300 Cr."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.