KEC International shares in focus today on fresh order win, more details 

Shares of KEC International, the RPG Group's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, are in focus today after the firm said it won fresh orders worth Rs 1,180 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), renewables, civil, and cables and conductors businesses, further strengthening its order book.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) segment won multiple contracts across India, the Middle East and the Americas. Among the key wins is a 400 kV transmission line project in western India that will facilitate power evacuation to a data centre, marking the company's maiden transmission infrastructure order for the fast-growing data centre segment. The business also secured contracts for the supply of transmission line towers in the Middle East and towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Advertisement

In the renewables segment, KEC bagged an order to execute a solar photovoltaic project exceeding 200 MW in western India for an existing private-sector developer. Meanwhile, the civil business received a contract for civil and structural works related to a 150 MW thermal power plant in eastern India from a private client.

The company's cables and conductors division also secured multiple orders from customers in both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the order wins, Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company has secured its first transmission line project dedicated to evacuating power for a data centre, highlighting the growing opportunities created by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure.

He added that the Middle East contract has strengthened the company's tower supply business, while the new solar project reflects KEC's continued ability to deepen relationships with existing customers in the renewable energy space.

Advertisement

With these latest wins, KEC International's total order intake for the financial year to date has crossed Rs 5,200 crore, providing further visibility for future revenue growth.

