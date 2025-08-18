KEC International shares rise 8% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of KEC International climbed over 8% on Monday after the civil construction firm said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses. KEC International stock gained 8.20% to Rs 841.90 against the previous close of Rs 778.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 22,262 crore.

The civil construction stock has lost 30% in 2025 and risen 2.78% in a year. A total of 1.16 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.53 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year.

Details of the order are:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

• 765 kV Transmission line from a marquee private player in India

• Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil

The business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.

Cables & Conductors

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment in India. With these additions, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 8,400 crores. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward.”

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.