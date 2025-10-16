Business Today
News
markets
stocks
KEC International wins 4 orders in October so far; YTD intake above Rs 16,000 crore

This is the fourth major order win for KEC in October. The company had earlier reported new orders on October 6, 13, and 14, according to BSE filings.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Oct 16, 2025 11:18 AM IST
KEC International wins 4 orders in October so far; YTD intake above Rs 16,000 croreThe company has secured an order worth Rs 1,038 crore for the design, supply, and installation of a 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia.

Shares of KEC International Ltd rose as much as 2.8 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 874.40 on the BSE on Thursday, against the previous close of Rs 850.55, following the announcement of a new order in the Middle East.

The RPG Group-backed infrastructure EPC major has secured an order worth Rs 1,038 crore for the design, supply, and installation of a 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia. The company termed it its "largest ever Substation order".

Commenting on the new order, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd, said the company has achieved a landmark milestone by securing its largest-ever substation order. "This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened our portfolio and strengthened our presence in the region. With this strategic win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of 20 per cent", he added.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) major with a presence in verticals like Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, and Renewables, among others. The company, which is part of the RPG Group, has a footprint in over 110 countries.

At last check, KEC International’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 22,754.78 crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 on a standalone basis and 37.44 on a consolidated basis. Its return on equity (ROE) and price-to-book (PB) ratio are 6.65 per cent and 4.60 respectively. The stock is part of the BSE 500 index.

On the technical front, Trendlyne data showed that the stock is trading below its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while remaining above the 50-, 150- and 200-day SMAs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:18 AM IST
