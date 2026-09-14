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KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across T&D, cables businesses

KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across T&D, cables businesses

KEC International said its T&D order intake now stands at over Rs 7,600 crore. The company said the latest wins, along with its strong order pipeline and sustained demand across key markets, support the outlook for the business.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 10:06 AM IST
KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across T&D, cables businessesKEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company was pleased with the new order wins despite a challenging environment.

KEC International Ltd, an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The new orders span India, the Middle East and the Americas, strengthening KEC International's presence across its key markets. The T&D business has secured orders for transmission projects in India and Saudi Arabia, along with an order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

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T&D orders

In India, KEC International has secured an order for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India. The company said the project has been awarded by an existing private client and involves a transmission line for evacuating power from a hydroelectric plant in the region.

The company has also won orders for 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. In the Americas, KEC International has secured an order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles.

Alongside these T&D orders, the company's Cables & Conductors business has secured various orders across India and overseas markets.

KEC International said its T&D order intake now stands at over Rs 7,600 crore. The company said the latest wins, along with its strong order pipeline and sustained demand across key markets, support the outlook for the business.

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What management said

KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company was pleased with the new order wins despite a challenging environment.

"Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia," Kejriwal said.

He added that the outlook for KEC International's T&D business remains robust, supported by the latest orders, a strong L1 position, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across its key markets.

"With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward," Kejriwal said.

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Meanwhile, KEC International shares closed 1.67 per cent lower at Rs 406.45 on Friday last week. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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