KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,017 crore, check stock reaction

Shares of KEC International Ltd rose over 1% today after the firm secured new orders worth Rs 1,017 crore. KEC International shares climbed 1.5% to Rs 867.10 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 854.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 22,830 crore.

The civil construction stock has lost 15.77% in a year and fallen 28.45% in 2025.

A total of 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.95 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 48.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day and 100 day moving averages.

The orders span across various businesses:

Civil

The business has secured a prestigious order for civil and structural works of a 150 MW thermal power plant from a leading private player in India.

Transportation

The business has secured orders in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for supply of towers, hardware & poles in the Americas and the Middle East.

Cables & Conductors

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "We are pleased with the order wins across our various businesses. The Civil business has further expanded its presence in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment by securing an order for civil & structural works of a thermal power plant and widened its customer base with the addition of a very reputed client. Our Transportation business continues to gain momentum in the prestigious TCAS (Kavach) segment, with orders aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world-class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at Rs 12,800 crore.”

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.