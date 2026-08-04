KEI Industries shares rise 8% on Q1 earnings, revenue growth guidance

Shares of KEI Industries zoomed over 8% in the late morning deals today after the wiremaker upgraded its revenue growth guidance. The management said it expects FY27 revenue growth at 25% plus against the earlier 20% plus. In Q1, consolidated net profit rose 40% to Rs 274 crore from Rs 196 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. Profit after tax margin rose to 8.61% in Q1 FY27 from 7.56% in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 3,185 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,590 crore in Q1 FY26, led by broad-based demand across the wires and cables segment and balanced business performance.