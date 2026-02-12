Kernex Microsystems shares rise 4% on fresh order win from railways 

Kernex Microsystems India shares gained over 4% in early deals on Thursday after the firm said it won an order worth Rs 411.17 crore. The order involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 505 number of On-board KAVACH Loco Equipment. The order is to be executed within 12 months from the date of purchase order.

Banaras Locomotive Works has awarded the order.

The stock rose 4.56% to Rs 1294.55 against the previous close of Rs 1238. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,143.82 crore. The stock is in a bullish trend as it is trading above all its short-term and long-term simple moving averages.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Safety Systems and Software services for railways.