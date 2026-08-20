KFin Tech shares rise as 8.75% stake worth Rs 1,400 crore changes hands in block deals

For the June quarter KFin Technologies’ reported a 30 per cent growth in operating revenue. Its total operating expenses grew 46 per cent YoY, with employee expenses growing 44 per cent YoY and other expenses rising 52 per cent YoY. Ebitda grew 7 epr cent YoY but declined 5 per cent QoQ, with an Ebitda margin coming in at 34.2 per cent against 41.5 per cent YoY.

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The management’s FY27 guidance implied 18-20 per cent revenue growth despite a subdued market environment, supported by the ongoing cost optimization initiatives, MOFSL said.

"For FY27, KFintech's Ebitda and PAT are likely to grow 17-20 per cent and 12-15 per cent, respectively. Consolidated Ebitda margin (including Ascent) to exceed 40 per cent by the end of FY26, with Ascent turning EBITDA-accretive by FY26-end/early-FY27 and achieving full-margin convergence over the next 3–5 years," MOFSL said this week.

The domestic brokerage maintained its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates, based on KFin's 1QFY27 performance, and expects the company to deliver a revenue, Ebitda and PAT growth of 22 per cent, 22 per cent and 18 per cent, compounded annually, over FY26-28E.

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"We upgrade the stock to a BUY, as we expect 1) continued momentum in the domestic MF business, 2) a robust pipeline for the issuer solutions business, and 3) gradually improving margins of the international business, which would result in consolidated margin expansion for KFin. Our one-year TP of INR 1,150 is based on a 39x FY28 EPS multiple," it said recently.