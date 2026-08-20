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KFin Tech shares rise as 8.75% stake worth Rs 1,400 crore changes hands in block deals

KFin Tech shares rise as 8.75% stake worth Rs 1,400 crore changes hands in block deals

KFINTECH967.20(2.03%)

KFin Tech block deal: The exchange data showed 1.51 crore company shares (1,51,35,135) changed hands at Rs 925 apiece, valuing Rs 1,400 crore in the pre-market trade.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 9:39 AM IST
KFin Tech shares rise as 8.75% stake worth Rs 1,400 crore changes hands in block dealsGeneral Atlantic was reportedly looking to sell about 8 per cent stake in the company for about Rs 1,200 crore at Rs 919.56 per share, which was a discount of 3 per cent over Wednesday's closing price. 

KFin Technologies Ltd shares advanced 2 per cent in Thursday's trade after 8.75 per cent of the company stake changed hands in two block deals, as per data available with NSE. The exchange data showed 1.51 crore company shares (1,51,35,135) changed hands at Rs 925 apiece, valuing Rs 1,400 crore in the pre-market trade.

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General Atlantic was reportedly looking to sell about 8 per cent stake in the company for about Rs 1,200 crore at Rs 919.56 per share, which was a discount of 3 per cent over Wednesday's closing price. The actual trade took place at higher level, lifting the scrip 1.69 per cent to Rs 963 at open on BSE.

For the June quarter KFin Technologies’ reported a 30 per cent growth in operating revenue. Its total operating expenses grew 46 per cent YoY, with employee expenses growing 44 per cent YoY and other expenses rising 52 per cent YoY. Ebitda grew 7 epr cent YoY but declined 5 per cent QoQ, with an Ebitda margin coming in at 34.2 per cent against 41.5 per cent YoY.

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The management’s FY27 guidance implied 18-20 per cent revenue growth despite a subdued market environment, supported by the ongoing cost optimization initiatives, MOFSL said.

"For FY27, KFintech's Ebitda and PAT are likely to grow 17-20 per cent and 12-15 per cent, respectively. Consolidated Ebitda margin (including Ascent) to exceed 40 per cent by the end of FY26, with Ascent turning EBITDA-accretive by FY26-end/early-FY27 and achieving full-margin convergence over the next 3–5 years," MOFSL said this week.

The domestic brokerage maintained its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates, based on KFin's 1QFY27 performance, and expects the company to deliver a revenue, Ebitda and PAT growth of 22 per cent, 22 per cent and 18 per cent, compounded annually, over FY26-28E.

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"We upgrade the stock to a BUY, as we expect 1) continued momentum in the domestic MF business, 2) a robust pipeline for the issuer solutions business, and 3) gradually improving margins of the international business, which would result in consolidated margin expansion for KFin. Our one-year TP of INR 1,150 is based on a 39x FY28 EPS multiple," it said recently.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:39 AM IST
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